Anas Aremeyaw Anas has dedicated his new international award to the memory of his slain colleague Ahmed Suale.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team received the award from AIPS Sports.

The recognition comes less than a week after a core member of the team that exposed the rot in Ghana football, leading to the resignation of the President of Ghana Football, was murdered by unknown assailant in Accra.

The investigative piece by Anas and his team titled #12 uncovered widespread corruption in the officiating of football in the country and some parts of Africa.

Receiving the award in Switzerland Monday, Anas said: “I receive this award in honour of my colleague, Ahmed Hussein. I know that he would have been with me to receive this award, but for the unfortunate incident. If there’s any message that Ahmed would have loved me to give to you all you, it would have been a simple one that we will never surrender because journalism is not a crime.”

In his remarks, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) President, Gianni Merlo, said journalism is “one of the tools for our future. We must investigate to keep the sport clean. We need to celebrate our colleagues who are risking their lives.”

