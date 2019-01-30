Musician, Anokye Supremo, popularly known in showbiz as Daddy Lumba Junior is reported dead.

The late singer was in India to undergo a surgery after a he developed a tumor which affected his eyes but unfortunately passed before the surgery date was due.

A friend of the deceased who accompanied him to India confirmed the incident via a facebook live video.

He added that processes are ongoing to secure the remains of Supremo and bring it home for burial.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor