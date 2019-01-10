Ghana Library Authority’s (GhLA) Year of Reading logo hackathon has ended at the Accra Central Library with 26-year-old Humphrey Asigbe, resident of Ho emerging as the winner.

The logo Hackathon is a prelude to official launch of the year-long reading campaign by Ghana Library Authority. Crowdsourcing for designs, concept and ideas is a modern trend for managers to engage with broader stakeholders to develop solutions. As such, the Hackathon paved way for Ghanaian Graphic Designers across the country to work with personnel at the Authority, understand the requirement and design a logo for the campaign.

The 2019 Year of Reading campaign is championed by GhLA under the theme “Reading for Progress” to work with different stakeholders to promote leisure reading, acquisition of knowledge, and lifelong learning lifestyle among Ghanaians.

As an institution poised for shift in status quo, the hackathon provided an unparalleled avenue for Ghanaian citizens to exhibit their skills and be part of something phenomenal and national in character.

Speaking at the event to officially select the campaign’s logo, Ag. Executive Director Hayford Siaw, said, “I feel excited about the adoption of this innovative practice by a public library on the continent of Africa to engage with its stakeholders to design a logo that is truly representative of the Year of Reading and the theme, Reading for Progress. Management believes, there are a lot of talents in Ghana that are available to support national development and the platform just need to be created for them to be involved, hence the hackathon challenge for promising graphic designers to come and display their skills”.

The winning logo depicts three readers with each holding tools of knowledge acquisition. The logo is a representation of the old and new ways of reading. A demonstration of firm belief in the relevance of existing tools, whilst being open for exploration into the future.

Out of hundreds of applicants, only nine were shortlisted to compete. After an initial exciting interactive discussions and workshop from world class design experts, the finalists were given some hours to design the logo.

Humphrey who beat off stiff competition from eight other competitors to emerge winner expressed appreciation to GhLA for the initiative.

Commenting on the award, Humphrey Asigbe said “The Hackathon challenge was a great move by GhLA as it opened doors for young entrepreneurs, graphic designers like me to demonstrate our talents”.

He noted as a designer, he drew his inspiration from “the concept of reading and the idea of independence. I envisioned children reading and used that concept to create a logo that easily conveys the central message of reading to everyone both young and old.”

Humphrey was awarded a $100 cash prize and an opportunity to undertake an internship with Authority.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM