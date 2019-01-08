There is uneasy calm at the Koforidua-Asokore Chief’s Palace in the New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern region as scores of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have stormed the palace to sympathize with their leaders summoned by the traditional council.

The aggrieved supporters hit the street chanting war songs before trooping to the Palace.

According to the Traditional Council, they invited leaders of the aggrieved youth to listen to their concerns and mediate on their behalf with the embattled Member of Parliament.

The aggrieved supporters insisted that, the matter cannot be settled when the Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng, is not present at the Palace.

They have threatened to sustain the pressure until the MP who is also a deputy Local Government Minister resigns.

The aggrieved Youth of the Party have been on a sustained campaign against their MP warning him not to seek re-election to avert their wrath citing poor performance and failure to secure them Jobs.

They also accuse the MP, who is a Deputy Local Government Minister, of failing to lobby for employment opportunities for them despite countless appeals.

The aggrieved supporters on December 31st flooded the entire constituency with posters expressing their sentiment against both the MP and the Constituency executives.

Their action follows a foiled demonstration against the MP during the farmer’s day celebration by the Police after which their leaders were arrested and released later on.

Secretary to the aggrieved youth, Benard Boateng told Starr News “the boys are suffering at the grassroot. Since 2016 up to date we haven’t heard a word from the MP, we have not seen a single project by the MP so we the Youth in Juaben North from Asikesu, Mpaem, Asokore , Oyoko we are working to drop him down massively so we have warned him not to come again in 2020.”

He debunked claims that their actions are being fuelled by an interested party in the New Juaben North Seat.

The Constituency Secretary, Asante Antwi, has, however, said about 90 members of the party in the Constituency have been employed in COCOBOD while some others enlisted in the security services hence untrue that the MP has done nothing for the youth in terms of job opportunities. He said gradually, most of the youth will get employment opportunities

Two leaders of the aggrieved supporters, Osei Boateng alias Osei B and Opoku Agyei also known as Yaw Man were arrested Wednesday January 2, 2019 when they went to the Effiduase Police Station to report incidents of death threats by some marauding thugs allegedly unleashed by the embattled MP and some Constituency executives to fight them.

Some angry supporters of the party subsequently stormed the Jumapo Police Station two days after their arrest to demand release of two incarcerated aggrieved youth leaders of the party.

