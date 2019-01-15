Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title in easy fashion Tuesday, beating 230th-ranked Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hr 3min minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The world number one had reached the Australian Open second round for 13 consecutive years and that streak was never threatened by the American qualifier, who was making his debut at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic will face the dangerous unseeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round, who the Serb beat in Melbourne to win the first of his 14 Grand Slam crowns back in 2008.

Source: AFP