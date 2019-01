World number one Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals in a hurry Wednesday as an ailing Kei Nishikori retired when losing 6-1, 4-1.

Nishikori had endured three five-set epics during a marathon 13hr 47min on court before the quarter-final clash and suffered a thigh injury in the first set.

Top seed Djokovic will meet 28th seed Lucas Pouille on Friday after the Frenchman reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by ousting Milos Raonic in four sets.

Source:AFP