Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki powered into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday with a confidence-boosting win over Sweden’s Johanna Larsson.

The third-seeded Dane snuffed out a late rally from the world number 77 to win 6-1, 6-3 and continue her bid to become the first woman to defend the Australian title since 2013.

Wozniacki moved freely, showing no sign of rheumatoid arthritis that has threatened to derail her career, with the win potentially setting up a glamour third round clash with Maria Sharapova, who plays later.

