Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted the governing New Patriotic Party may retain the margin of victory over their rival National Democratic Congress in the upcoming by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The election which comes off Thursday January 30 has been necessitated by the demise of the MP of the area Emmanuel Agyarko.

Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko died in November at a hospital in the United States after a protracted ailment.

The polls is between one of his wive’s Lydia Alhassan and the NDC’s Delali Kwesi Brempong.

In 2016, the late Agyarko garnered 32,591 votes representing 57.32% of the votes while the NDC’s Delali secured 22,534 votes representing 39.63% of the votes.

Both President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama have visited the constituency to canvass votes for their respective candidates.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Mr. Ephson said the vote pattern is likely to be the same.

“In 2016, few months to the constituency elections in Madina, the NDC incumbent brought sand and stones on abandoned projects but that didn’t work any magic at all. He lost the elections. The gap between the NDC and the NPP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-elections is likely to be the same,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM