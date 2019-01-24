Bank of Africa Ghana has embarked on a project dubbed Customer Information Update Exercise (CIUE) to have an updated database on all customers.

The bank said it is imperative to have accurate and adequate information on all its customers. This will improve the Bank’s efficiency in serving its customers and enhancing its customer experience.

“The exercise will provide comfort and convenience for customers who have become more sophisticated with their preferences,” a bank statement said.

Relationship Officers of the bank are poised for this data gathering exercise with the aim of regularizing the customer database.

This opportunity will also be used to deepen relationship with customers, the bank stated.

Bank of Africa Ghana is therefore appealing to customers to assist in making “this exercise a success by downloading the forms from the Bank’s website.”

“They can also walk into any BOA branch and get assisted. Customers are urged to assist in offering superior and quality services to them by fully participating in the project,” the statement added.

