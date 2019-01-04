Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has signed the book of condolence in honour of late former first Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari.

Dr. Bawumia signed the book of condolence at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra on Friday, 4th January, 2019.

On behalf of the President, Government and people of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia expressed his deepest sorrow on the demise of the first Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Vice President Bawumia wrote: “I am expressing on behalf of the President, government and people of Ghana our sincere condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the passing of former President Shehu Shagari. He was a humble man who served Nigeria with integrity. A proud son of AFRICA. May his soul rest in peace”

Former President Shagari passed away on December 28, 2018, in Abuja, at the age of 93.

Mr. Shagari was a devout Muslim.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM