Theresa May has said the Commons vote on her Brexit deal will “definitely” go ahead next week as she vowed to redouble her efforts to win MPs round.

She said she would set out new measures on Northern Ireland and look at giving MPs more say in shaping negotiations over future trade relations.

Warning of “uncharted” territory if MPs rejected the deal, she declined to rule out holding more than one vote.

But one Tory Brexiteer said support for a no-deal exit was “hardening”.

And a poll carried out for the People’s Vote campaign suggests fewer than one in four voters support the prime minister’s Brexit deal.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019.

A deal on the terms of the UK’s divorce and the framework of future relations has been agreed between the prime minister and the EU – but it needs to pass a vote by MPs in Parliament before it is accepted.

MPs are expected to be asked to vote on it either the 14 or 15 of January.

The crunch vote was due to take place in December but was postponed at the last minute as Mrs May faced almost certain defeat amid opposition from many of her MPs, as well as Labour and other parties.

Asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if the vote would “definitely” go ahead in the second week of January, she replied “yes, we are going to hold the vote”.

She said she truly believed hers was a “good deal” for the country and that it was up to its opponents to spell out the alternatives to it.