Egypt international Mohamed Salah is in line to retain his African Player of the Year award after being named on a three-man shortlist along with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah, who was named the BBC’s African Footballer of the Year for a second time in December, won the Confederation of African Football award last year.

It was an identical shortlist with Salah emerging as the winner.

This year’s ceremony will be held at an awards gala on January 8 in Dakar, Senegal.

The women’s shortlist has also been revealed with Nigeria duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana making the final three.

Oshoala has won the last two Caf awards and three in total, and along with Ordega helped the Super Falcons win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018.

Kgatlana was the Most Valuable Player and top-scorer at the Nations Cup as Banyana Banyana narrowly lost out to Nigeria on penalties in the final.

