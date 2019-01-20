Kotoko made it through to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage with a 2-1 victory over Coton Sport at the Babayara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Having defeated the Cameroonians 3-2 away from home in the first leg match, the reds came into the game with a huge advantage as they needed to avoid defeat.

Coach CK Akunnor’s side did what was expected by recording a win courtesy goals from captain Amos Frimpong and Maxwell Baakoh.

Frimpong shot Kotoko into the lead from the penalty spot after converting his kick to send home side into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

The Porcupine Warriors came back from the break with a much better performance and rewarded themselves with an excellent goal from the foot of winger Maxwell Baakoh.

The visitors pulled a goal back late in the game when Oumarou Sali capitalized on a loosed marking inside the Kotoko penalty box to strike into the bottom corner of the left post

The win sees Kotoko advance to the group stage on a 5-3 aggregate score line.

The reigning Ghana FA Cup Champions thus makes it to the groups for the first time since 2008.

