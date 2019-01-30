The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has named an 18-man squad to face Sudanese club Al Hilal in the first group game of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup in Omdurman on February on

Below is the full list of C. K. Akonnor’s squad

GOALKEEPERS: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

DEFENDERS: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Evans Owusu, Wahab Adams, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Agyemang Badu.

MIDFIELDERS: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, Stephen Nyarko, Abdul Fatawu, Prince Acquah

FORWARDS: Obed Owusu, Songne Yacouba.

