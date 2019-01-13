Asante Kotoko recorded a 3-2 victory over Coton Sport in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff in Cameroon on Sunday.

The victory puts the Porcupine Warriors in a good position to reach the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since 2008.

Kotoko surprised the host by scoring the first goal in the 10th minute. Emmanuel Gyamfi capitalised on sluggish defending before easily beating the goalkeeper.

The goal served as a morale booster for Kotoko as they started dominating and creating decent chances. Gyamfi and Yacouba all had opportunities to extend the lead but failed.

However, on 30 minutes, Kotoko doubled their lead courtesy a stunning effort by Maxwell Baakoh. The winger hit the ball into bottom right corner after skipping past three defenders.

After the goal, Kotoko took their foot off the pedal, allowing Coton Sport to dominate them and it paid off as the home side scored courtesy a penalty converted by their captain Kamilou.

Kotoko began the second half as they did in the first half and were rewarded with the third goal scored by Abdul Fatawu.

Coton again reduced the deficit through Kamilou but Kotoko held on to claim the famous win.

The second leg will take place in Kumasi next week.

Source: Correspondent