Offices of Challenging Heights, a non governmental organisation which is into anti human trafficking and Child Abuse has been ransacked Thursday dawn by some unknown persons.

The perpetrators made away with some vital documents belonging to the organisations which authorities say will hamper their activities if not found.

The ransacking follows an attack on the life of the President of Challenging Heights Kofi Annan by some persons suspected be affiliated to the Member of Parliament for the Area Afenyo Markins during the Fancy Dressing festival at the Winneba Park.

Mr. Kofi Annan explains that even though the MP did nothing to stop his boys from openly attacking him at the ceremony, he would not want to link them to the attack on his office but want the police to get to the bottom of the situation.

He spoke to Starr News Central regional corespondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour on the incident.

He said the matter has been reported to the Police.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour