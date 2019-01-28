English Premier League giants Chelsea have accepted a loan deal for Baba Rahman to join Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims.

The Chelsea left back is joining the Ligue 1 side on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Augsburg for £14m in 2015.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants have accepted the loan deal for the Ghana left back to join the Reims-based side.

Baba made 23 appearances in his first season at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho during a disappointing campaign for the Blues.

The Ghanaian, however, fell out of favour under new boss Antonio Conte the following season and moved to Schalke 04 on loan for the season.

He then agreed to rejoin Schalke on an 18-month loan in January 2018 but the latest agreement, which followed his recovery from a serious knee injury, has been curtailed so the Ghana international can pick up more game-time.

In total he made only 26 appearances and scored once across his spells with the German club due to the injury.

Since his debut in 2014, the defender has also earned 24 caps for Ghana at senior international level.

