Armed Police reinforcement from Yendi are crossing into Chereponi in the newly created North East Region to ensure calm and order following a renewed communal violence between Konkombas and Chokosis ethic groups.

The violence erupted Tuesday, January 1, 2013, at Nadoni and Kurbgeni, where the two tribes have been feuding over land.

A local chief in the area who spoke to Starr News said the entire Nadoni community, inhabited by the minority Chokosis, has been burnt and heavy casualties were feared.

“The Konkombas attacked the Chokosis just this dawn and burnt down the whole village,” the Chief said, adding that lack of communication network was affecting the flow of details about the violence.

The two communities have been fighting after both laid claims to a two plot of land. Violence broke in June last year, leading to three deaths and destruction to properties.

Previous violence was sparked following an attack on a Chekosi man who went with a tractor to plough part of the disputed land.

However, details of this latest escalation still remain unclear. The paramount chief said only four police personnel from Chereponi, the district capital, several kilometers from the troubled communities, have been deployed.

The violence last year was resolved by the Regional Security Council and the tribes agreed to a ceasefire and agreed to unite.

More than 13 people, including a local chief, were arrested with weapons but later released without a charge.

The District Chief Executive and police were not available to comment.

More than 500 people were displaced in April last year in violence between Chekosis and Bimoabas in the area. Two were butchered in 2016 between the same ethnic groups over fishing in the Kpempi River, a water source of the river Oti.

The Chereponi District, a known hotspot in the region has very few police personnel and anytime there are trouble security forces always have to travel many hours on an extremely poor road to maintain calm.

