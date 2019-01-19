Paramount Chief of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, of the Western region, Odeneho Akrofa Krukokor II, Wassa Fiase Manhene, has exposed those he claimed are allegedly behind his sabotage in his quest to be acknowledged and accepted as the substantive Chief of the Wassa Fiase area.

According to him, some of the key hands working against his chieftain include the Chieftaincy Minister, Kofi Dzamesi, some individuals and other chiefs at the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and the Regional Police Command.

Addressing the media in a durbar at Benso in the Western Region on Thursday, Odeneho Akrofa Krukokor II, explained that and backed the claims that regional House of Chiefs have court support of the minister and have also used the police under the guise of maintaining order to restrict him from being duly accepted as the Chief.

“I would like to at this stage appeal to the President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Chieftaincy Minister, Kofi Dzamesi to order and do the right thing since the minster is very much aware of these facts I have submitted,” Odeneho Akrofa Krukokor II stated.

He gave a historical background establishing the that there was a minor chieftaincy dispute that hit his jurisdiction which led to the cancellation of his name as a member of the National House of Chiefs.

Following this development, he said the issue led to a litigation in court where the Supreme Court ruled in his favour as the legitimate head of the Fiase Traditional Area but the authorities including the Minister, the police and the chiefs who should know the laws better are rather fighting him.

Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II mentioned that the happenings has retarded and robbed the area of a lot of development projects.

On his part, the Secretary for the Wassa Fiase area, Prince Brukuroh, gave a strong indication for a looming danger amid non-stop violence in the town if the status quo should remain the same.

“The government under the ruling NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo should not wait for violence before they dispatch troops to come and plunge us into curfew. The things that Odeneho has said so far are the things that make peace fragile and should be addressed as a matter of urgency,” the youth secretary stated.