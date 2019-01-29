The Church of Pentecost under the leadership of its new Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, as part of its Vision 2023 agenda of ” Possessing the Nations” is to highly prioritize the inclusion of persons with disability in the Church’s activities.

According to the 2010 national population and housing census, there are 737,743 persons with some form of disability, representing 3.0% of Ghana’s total population but the Church believes persons with disabilities not only in Ghana but globally, remain a large neglected mission field that urgently requires the church to consciously reach out to.

The Church of Pentecost is of the view that though some strives have been made over the years by the Church through the establishment of Deaf Ministry of which it has ordained a Deaf into Pastoral Ministry and put in place some sponsorship packages for PWDs, it still acknowledges that “the overall consciousness on how we treat and interact with PWDs will need some much more attention; a priority Vision 2023 will earnestly pursue”.

In this regard ,the Church is to set up committee to target persons with disability in evangelism, also “design intervention programmes to help us care and attend to the needs of the disabled community, including the provision of braille materials for people who are blind, listening devices for people who are hearing impaired, and large prints for people who are visually impaired”.

Meanwhile,the Church will train more of its members interested in learning sign varied disbaility communication skill to facilitate the evangelism among PWDs and also attach sign language interpreter to every district of the Church PWDs won for Christ are properly integrated and assimilated into the local church.

The Church of Pentecost is looking forward to creating disability awareness in any ways practicable among members of the church.

The church will also ensure its church buildings ,toilet facilities ,parking spaces ,mission houses are disability-friendly.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM