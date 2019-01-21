Versatile Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has disclosed that he hardly goes to church lately because pastors exert undue pressure on him when he attends church services.

This comes on the back of a statement made by his mum about his church going attitude at the launch of his newly released album “Moral Instruction”.

During his album listening party where his parents, Femi and Funmi Falana, were present, Mrs Falana said: “Folarin, you don’t go to church and I am bothered. I hope you would start going to church this year.”

Responding to the comment, the “softwork” crooner during an interview with the punch newspaper said “I have nothing against the church or going to church; everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire but personally, as a Christian, it has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.

“The most important thing is spirituality and your personal connection with God. The reason I haven’t attended a church service in a long while is because I went to a few churches and during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church,” he said.

He added “In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation? These are some of the issues. I just want to go to church and worship God like a regular member of the congregation. I do not want that kind of attention. I was hoping that I would go to church on a Sunday and it would not be like any other day I’m at a public place or doing a show.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor