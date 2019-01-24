Ghana and Barcelona forward Kevin Prince Boateng made his Barcelona debut on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter final as the Catalans lost 2-0 to Sevilla.

Having joined the champions from Sassuolo on Tuesday, the 31 year old played 63 minutes last night before he was replaced by Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez.

Barcelona’s four-year dominance of the Copa del Rey however, looks to be jeopardy after the first leg defeat to the Los Rojiblancos.

Forward Pablo Sarabia blasted home Quincy Promes’ cross to put the hosts ahead.

And Wissam Ben Yedder slid in at the back post following Ever Banega’s deflected shot to double their lead.

The La Liga leaders rested Lionel Messi.

The Catalans have won the past four Spanish Cups, beating Sevilla in two of those finals – 2-0 in 2016 and 5-0 in 2018.

The last time they failed to reach the final was 2012-13.

Source: Starr Sports