Crop Doctor Limited, one of the subsidiaries of Ecom in Ghana has donated some farm equipment to award winning farmers who stood out during the year.

These farmers were selected and awarded by Ghana Cocobod during the national cocoa day festival held on the 1st of October 2018.

Crop Doctor, followed up to the various farms of the Awardees, checking out their farms, interacting with them and presenting them with various equipment the company supplies to farmers.

Items presented to each award winner included a Supersonic Motorized sprayer, a Solar Knapsack, one Cutlass, one Wellington boot and one Over Coat. The farmers in expressing their joy, thanked Crop Doctor for the kind gesture shown them and acknowledged Crop Doctor’s continuous presence on the field.

Crop Doctor’s team stated that the sole purpose of this act, was to encourage the farmers to continue with their good work and inspire other farmers to also do their best. It is also to motivate the younger generation into the lucrative farming sector. The awardees were the, 2017 national best cocoa Farmer, the national best (Most Enterprising) female cocoa farmer and the national best young cocoa farmer.

Crop Doctor apart from selling the best quality agro inputs to farmers also focuses on coaching and guidance, which enable farmers to diagnose any disease or pest in the farm, recieve adequate knowledge about the various nutrient requirements for the farm for optimal yield, Crop Doctor also offers the products on credit to registered able farmers for a period upto 9 months, this enables the farmer to repay for his inputs as he harvests, this service from crop doctor has benefitted over 140,000 cocoa farmers in all the nations cocoa growing Regions, across the nation. The company prides itself in the strength of its people and their experience of long years in dealing with farmers.

Crop Doctor Limited formally called West Africa Chemicals and Commodities Limited (WACC) started as an Input Scheme Program in August 2015 with 400 farmers in partnership with Agroecom Ghana Limited and has quickly grown and expanded across the country. The company deals in the importation and distribution of agrochemicals, fertilizers, seeds, spraying machines and other farm tools and equipment.

Crop Doctor’s believes that with the latest technology and supply of quality agro inputs coupled with active coaching to enhance the knowledge of the Ghanaian cocoa farmer, and providing them access to inputs through the input credit facility offered, the yield of the farmer will improve substantially, this will result in his overall upliftment and also enhance rural prosperity.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM