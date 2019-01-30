President Akufo-Addo says contrary to the desires of some opposition elements in the country concerning peace in Yendi, God worked through him, to bring lasting peace to the Dagbon Traditional Area.

Speaking at a campaign rally dubbed, “Prefect Replacement Rally” in support of the candidature of the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, for the upcoming Ayawaso West Wougon by election, President Akufo-Addo said he has always had great faith in God and it is that clean heart he has that has paved way for God to use him to secure the peace of Dagbon.

The By Election

On the upcoming by election in Ayawaso West Wougon, the President said Lydia Seyram Alhassan, is a lady of many parts, dynamic and strong willed. He added that she was a strong support for her late husband, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, and handing the seat to her would simply mean that she would have been given an opportunity to continue the good works her late husband begun in the constituency. President Akufo Addo beseeched attendees of the rally to vote massively for her in the Thurday, 31st of January by election.

The Candidate

In a brief remark, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was full of praise for President Akufo Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, for the level of support and commitment they have shown her thus far. If given the nod to represent the constituency in Parliament, the candidate said she will introduce a programme dubbed “SSSWY” ( Security, Sanitation, Scholarship Scheme, Women and Children Empowerment and Youth Entrepreneurship). She added that she will work closely with the MCE and DCE in the constituency to deliver the SSSWY agenda she has set for Ayawaso West Wougon.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM