The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has charged newly sworn-in judges of the Circuit Court to pay attention to details of all cases that will come before them and deliver sound and well-reasoned judgements.

Swearing in eight new Circuit Court judges at the Supreme Court building, the Chief Justice said the actions, inactions and judicial decisions of judges contribute greatly to how the public perceive the Judiciary as an institution. She urged the judges to adhere strictly to the code of ethics of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana.

The Lady Chief Justice further observed that the Judiciary is fast adopting Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the justice delivery system of the country. She called on the new judges to constantly develop their ICT skills in order to bring efficiency to their work. She also admonished the new and young judges to look out for mentors in the senior judges and learn from them.

President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana, His Lordship, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, admonished the new judges to eschew all forms of corruption and temptations of same that may be thrown at them as they go about their work.

In his remarks at the ceremony, National President of the Ghana Bar Association, Tony Gordon Jnr. assured the judges that the Bar will continue to give them, as well as all other judges, the respect and necessary support due them.

However, the Bar, he said, would also remain the fiercest critic of judges in order to ensure that they discharge their duties without any form of bias towards parties that appear before them.

Ms. Gloria Akuffo, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, challenged the new judges to approach their work no matter how insignificant they may consider a particular case, with maximum diligence and dignity. She added that every little effort they put in their work now will go a long way to contribute to progress of the career path they have chosen for themselves as judges.

The eight newly appointed Circuit Court judges were all promoted from their roles as Magistrates to their new expanded roles. They include their Honours, Dorinda Smith-Arthur, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, Veronique Abena Praba Manfort and Charles Kwasi Acheampong.

The rest are Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh, Joyce Boahen, Rita Amonyiwah Edusah and Anthony Aduku-Aidoo.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare