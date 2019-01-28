The Government has dismissed widespread media reports that some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some State Institutions have been asked to step down by March this by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Reports on Friday indicated that the Presidency had directed CEOs of some eight public institutions to proceed on compulsory retirement.

The affected CEOs were Mr Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years, Controller and Accountant General, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah, 68 years, CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC); Mr. Isaac Osei, 67 years, CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR); Mr Kwame Owusu, 67 years, CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority and Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65 years, CEO of Forestry Commission.

The rest are Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years, Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Samuel Annor, 64 years, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority and Mr K.K. Sarpong, 65 years, CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

But addressing the Journalists on Monday, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, advised the general public and institutional stakeholders to disregard the list of CEOs circulating as having been sacked on account of age.

According to the Information Minister “while it remains the prerogative of the President to engage or disengage the services of CEOs of State Owned Enterprises, he exercises such powers after the necessary requisite engagements…should the President at any time opt to disengage with the services of any CEO, that will be done as always in accordance with established due process.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM