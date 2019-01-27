The timely intervention of the Police Saturday night foiled a highway robbery attack on the Akuapem-Mamfe to Koforidua Road.

The highway robbers reportedly mounted a massive roadblock on the road with the aid of a vehicle they had hijacked. The incident happened at around 10 pm Saturday night.

Over 30 vehicles were stopped by the armed highway robbers but an emergency phone call by a police officer who was on board one of the vehicles led to the arrival of a patrol team at the scene forcing the armed robbers to flee into the bush after sensing danger.

“It was my vital call that saved over 30 vehicles. They managed to use the first car to block the road after the driver noticed them and run out of his car. We were fortunate because we were going to bump into it with our head and everything but he screamed armed robbers and that was when the reverse gear started working like magic,” said the police officer who wants to remain anonymous.

Many vehicles from Accra and Akuapem Area heading towards Koforidua area upon hearing the incident parked their vehicles at Mamfe awaiting police green light, sources close to the development told Starr News.

Akuapem-Mamfe police are investigating the incident.

