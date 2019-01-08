A British National and a 16-year-old boy have both drowned in two separate incidents in the Eastern region.

The expatriate, identified as Wayne, who was physically Challenged drowned in the Adawso shores of the Afram River Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at about 2:30pm when he went to swim with three other colleagues .

The body of the deceased believed to be 57 was retrieved around 5:30pm by a local fishermen. The body according to the Mpraeso District Police Command, DSP Francis Oppong have been deposited at the Atibie Government hospital Morgue and will later be conveyed to Police Hospital while investigations continue.

In a related incident, a 16-year-old boy, Kwasi Owusu Amoaning, also on Monday drowned in river Twereti around 3pm at Akyem Aperade in the Birim South District of the Eastern region.

Effort by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (Nadmo) and local divers to retrieve the body on the fateful day proved futile.

The body was retrieved the Tuesday morning after a libation was poured by the Chiefs.

The deceased has since been buried.

