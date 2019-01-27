Burglars Saturday night raided the Emmanuel Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, making away with the Church’s musical instruments and public address systems.

Presbytery of the Church woke up to the shocking incident Sunday morning. The Burglars smashed the top meshed window of the Church building and with the aid of a ladder jumped into the auditorium to steal the items which include a musical keyboard, mixer, and speakers.

Catechist Okai Lydia told Starr News the incident has been reported to the Adawso Police.

The incident has awakened calls by residents of Tinkong for the need to have a Police post to help combat increasing crime cases in the community for the past four years.

The absence of Police post in Tinkong and its immediate surrounding communities has made the area a safe haven for criminals who allegedly after operating in Koforidua and other towns come to hide in the community.

According to the residents, many people have lost their valuables and monies to thefts and burglaries ongoing in the community.

A young physically challenged entrepreneur in the community told Starr News he lost about Ghs40, 000 in three separate theft incidents in the last couple of years.

“Doing business here is very risky due to the insecurity situation. And for me, I am high risk because I deal in the sale of mobile phones, cards, and Mobile Money. Myself and my brother have been attacked three times in which we lost about Ghs40, 000 “.

Residents say some teachers posted to the community have relocated to Koforidua after their rooms were burgled on many occasions.

The Chief of Tinkong, Nana Wantumi Tuprah IV, says the community has written to the Akuapem North Assembly and the Police for the establishment of a Police post but to no avail.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah