The Chief of Akyem Hemang in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, Osabarima Mmirikissi Okasum Apori Atta, has caused the arrest of an illegal miner in the community.

The Chief acting on information received that some people were mining illegally at Akim Gyampomani ordered the Ankobeahene, Nana Kobia Adobia to arrest them.

Assisted by two subjects, the Ankobeahene managed to arrest suspect, Isaac Darko, 38, and retrieved a headpan, a basin, two buckets, an empty gallon and some quantity of engine oil and matched the suspect to the Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.

The suspect has since been detained by the Anyinam Police.

The Chief of Akyem Hemang is known for his entrenched position against illegal mining in his traditional area.

He has caused many arrests and destruction of mining equipment particularly those who operate on the Birim River.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah