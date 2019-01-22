The Medical and Dental Council has arrested a suspected quack Doctor at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Kankam Nkrumah, was caught red handed at the consulting room of Yesukrom Medical Center Practicing Medicine without license.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, the investigative Unit of the Medical and Dental Council led by the Administrative Manager, Bright Atsu Fuglo and Desmond Asamoah, on January 21, 2019, stormed the community to undertake its routine headcount of licensed practitioners – medical Doctors, Physician Assistants, and certified registered Anaesthetists at Anyinam – but during the exercise they noticed the suspect Nkrumah Kankam sitting in the consulting room allegedly practicing medicine without License.

He was questioned and subsequently arrested and handed over to the Anyinam Police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the arrest to Starr News when contacted.

He said the Police retrieved 15 patient folders and one stethoscope as exhibits while investigations continues.

