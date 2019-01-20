A motorcyclist and a 7 year-old-girl have been crashed to death in separate accidents at Akyem -Atwemamena and Akyem-Topease respectively in the Eastern region.

Both bodies have been deposited at the morgue while police investigation continues.

The motorcyclist was crashed to death at Atwemamena near the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway at about 8:pm Saturday .

According to George Ansah, an eyewitness, the motorcylist who was heading to Akyem Asafo was knocked down by a speeding Cargo Truck descending a hill from the opposite direction killing him instantly.

Police later rushed to the scene to convey the body to the morgue.

In separate accident, a 7 year-old-girl was also knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Akyem Topease around 7pm Same day.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the St.Dominic hospital- Akwatia.

Both drivers are in Police custody assisting investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah