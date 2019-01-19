Some parts of the Eastern region have been hit by a rainstorm which has ripped off School buildings and houses displacing hundreds of residents.

The worst hit districts are Upper West Akim, Ayensuano and Asuoguaman Districts .

Reports indicate that at Upper West Akim District, many houses have been ripped off in three communities – Odumkyere Darmang ,Sukron Cannan and Asuokaw .

Also two Schools -Islamic Primary and KG were ripped off while Presbyterian KG block collapsed.

The Ayensuano Acting District Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO),Joseph Okai Gyan told Starr News the Roman Catholic Junior High School block at Coaltar and a Private School have been ripped off while about 57 houses are also affected. According to him, one person got injured during the devastation.

The situation is not different at Asuogyaman District where three communities -Mangoase, Small London and New Pawmu where Starr News has gathered many houses have been affected.

Meanwhile, NADMO officials are assessing the devastation to facilitate relief support in earnest.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah