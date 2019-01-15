The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formed a new vigilante group in the Eastern region known as the ‘Eastern Mambas’ as the country prepares for a major election in 2020.

Eastern regional organiser of the NDC, Hackman Kabore in an interview with Starrfmonline.com said the aim of “Eastern Mambas” is not to foment trouble but to protect ballot boxes in the region during the election 2020.

“The aim of this pressure group is to protect the party ballot boxes in the region in the upcoming 2020 general elections in the country.”

According to Kabore, recent happenings during the just ended referendum for new regions is a clear indication that the Electoral Commission will not be a fair arbiter during the general elections next year.

Over 40 well-built men have been trained by the party to provide security for every constituency in the region.

This comes after the opposition party last year endorsed another vigilante group called The Hawks, which first emerged during the NDC’s unity walk in the Ashanti Region.

The activities of vigilante groups have been a matter of national concern with a wide section of the public and several civil society organisations calling on the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition NDC to disband all vigilante groups affiliated to their parties.

Vigilante groups affiliated to the NPP – Delta Forces and Invisible Forces – have on several occasions attacked state institutions to demand that some CEOs and heads of those institutions are sacked and replaced by party members.

