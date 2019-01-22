Parents at Ziga—a community in the Afram Plains South District—are reluctant to enrol their wards into the only school in the community due to its deplorable condition and inadequate teachers.

Ziga D/A Primary School was built 20 years ago by the community members in their quest to provide education for their children. Despite being absolved by government nothing has been done to improve the mud infrastructure of the school.

Residents periodically use mud to patch cracks developed in the building to avert collapse.

Currently, the school operates from class one to three. Parents bypass it to enrol their children who can trek about 2 km and 6km respectively to Bumpata and ferry on the Afram River to Kwahu Tafo every day to attend public schools with relatively good infrastructure.

Ziga D/A Primary School has only one trained teacher being supported by a volunteer from the community assisting in teaching about 70 pupils.

The School lacks teaching and learning materials and desks.

Gideon Atitsogbe, the Assembly Member for the Area, tells Starr News, the plight of the school has been worsened by a rainstorm that has ripped off parts of the roof as well as the accommodation provided for the teacher.

According to the Assembly Member, almost all schools in the Electoral area built with mud by the community are in deplorable conditions

“The Ziga D/A Primary School has the only one trained a teacher. The School building made with mud too is not in good condition so parents are not willing to send their children to the school,” he said.

“A few days ago, part of the roof of the school was ripped off. I don’t even think teaching and learning will take place,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah