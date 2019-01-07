A 13-year-old boy, Kwadwo Ernest Minta, has lost his life after he was knocked down by taxi cab which was reversing at Sunday Monday .

The incident occurred Sunday January 6,2019 the Koforidua suburb of Oyoko in the Eastern Region.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command,DSP Ebenezer Tetteh narrated to Starr News that the suspect taxi driver, Kofi Amankwa accompanied by the mother of the deceased, Asabea Matilda on the fateful day around 6pm reported to the Effiduase District Police Command that at about 1:30pm, he decided to move his Armera taxi cab with registration Number ER 2356-12 which was parked in front of his house but unfortunately knocked down the deceased when he attempted to reverse.

He said the boy was rushed to the Regional Hospital, Koforidua where he was admitted but died around 4pm.

Police arrested and detained the suspect driver while the taxi is impounded to assist investigation.

The body of the deceased is at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5/Kojo Ansah