The Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) Power Queens, a female workforce of the power distribution company, paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House.

The delegation led by the National President, Rosemond Asamoa – Frimpong took the opportunity to officially introduce their club to the Chief of Staff and brief her about the activities of the Power Queens since its establishment 30 years ago and also to seek her support.

Asamoa-Frimpong indicated that Power Queens club was set up with the main objective of advocating for female staff, especially the juniors.

She narrated with pride how female staff have risen through the ranks and are currently occupying senior officers’ positions in ECG as a result of their participation in self development programmes.

The Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare commended them for their incredible work and urged them to strive for greater heights particularly in their career.

She also assured them of her support.

Mrs. Osei-Opare is a gender advocate who believes strongly in women empowerment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM