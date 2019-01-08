The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Tuesday that Egypt will host the 2019 African Cup of nations.

Ahead of the announcement, an Egyptian delegation led by Football Federation President Hany Abo Rida arrived in Dakar, Senegal capital, to attend CAF Executive Committee meeting.

The Egyptian delegation includes Presentation Sports CEO, Mohamed Kamel, and Football Federation board member, Ahmed Megahed, Karam Kordy and Magdy Abel Ghany.

Once the delegation arrived, its members met with the Executive Committee members to convince them to vote for Egypt to host the next tournament.

Presentation created a promotional video to back Egypt’s bid to win the rights to host the tournament and it was launched in three different languages beside Arabic.

The 2019 African Cup of nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt hosted four African Cup of nations tournaments in 1957, 1974, 1986 and 2006 and they failed to achieve the title only in 1974.

Source: Starr Sports