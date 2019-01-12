The boss of Ghana’s premium trade and business exhibition center (Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd), Dr. Agnes Adu has expressed immense admiration for EIB Network digital media activities. Endorsing the social media presence of the media conglomerate at their official partnership signing ceremony, Dr. Adu described EIB as “the king of new media, taking a leadership role within the current digital wave with social media”.

Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited on Friday, January 11, 2019, launched an agreement with the EIB Network to change the narrative and make this year’s 23rd International Trade Fair, a truly “Made in Ghana” fair to help push Ghanaian products and services to a more globally accepted standard, and with more brand visibility.

The company has projected exhibitor participation of over 700, together with about 25,000 trade participants for each week of the fair. The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has indicated its 23rd international trade fair will focus on giving both national and international brand visibility to small and medium scale enterprises in the country.

Dr. Adu explained the drive for this year’s project – expanding on the motive for the exclusive partnership with EIB Network. She touched on the EIB Network’s core values, excellent work ethics and ability to reach the intended audience; hence delivering on results promised.

Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Nathan Anokye-Adisi acknowledged the continued healthy partnership with the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited over the past years and vouched for consistent delivery of results to further strengthen relations between the two companies for future partnerships.

The trade fair, besides the solid brand exposure it promises small and medium enterprises, will also include various forms of entertainment to help attract more participants of diverse backgrounds.

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited seeks to become the preferred International Trade Fair Center in the sub-region and to promote beneficial trade between Ghana and her global trading partners.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM