The Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the Opposition National

Democratic Congress(NDC), Shirley Naana Osei Ampem has urged members of the NDC to mount a strong counter strategy to “calculated lies” being peddled around by the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) that the NDC will cancel the Free Senior High School Policy should it win power.

She said the negative propaganda being pushed by the NPP seeks to create disaffection for the NDC which must not be allowed to fester particularly among the less educated.

According to her, the NDC will never in anyway or form cancel the Free SHS but rather review and make it robust to deliver quality education than what is currently being delivered by NPP government.

She said the double track system introduced as last refuge to save the crises situation created by the haphazard implementation of the policy, which is a provision in the Constitution, will be fazed out .

“President Mahama-led NDC will never cancel Free SHS. It is never true that we will cancel Free SHS as falsely being spread by NPP, we will rather strengthen it and make it better. We will discontinue the double track system and revert to the old one stream system”.

Shirley Naana Ampem said this during end of year get together organized for branch Women Organizers at New Juaben South by the Women’s wing of the Constituency.

She charged the Women Organizers to go out there to spread the better policy alternatives of the NDC particularly on Education and Economy adding the poor handling of the Economy by the NPP government has afflicted hardship on Ghanaians with Women severely feeling the brunt .

The New Juaben South Deputy Women Organizer of the NDC, Valeria Kate Bedjaben who spearheaded the organization of the event said it was to re-energize the branch women organizers in their sacrifice in helping NDC recapture Power in 2020 and also zone them to effective campaigning.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah