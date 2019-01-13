Cesc Fabregas will make his debut for struggling Ligue 1 side Monaco at Marseille on Sunday after joining the Principality club from Chelsea.

Fabregas’ former Arsenal teammate and Monaco coach Thierry Henry picked the Spain international as the 2017 French champions look to escape from the relegation mire.

Monaco have won just twice in nine league games since Henry’s arrival and currently languish in the drop zone, five points from safety before Sunday’s clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Fabregas’ arrival on the Mediterranean coast on Friday was the third in January after veteran defender Naldo and France under-21 left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, who was bought from Lille for 11 million euros ($12.62 million) plus bonuses.

Source: AFP