Flypad Piensa Company, an organization that provides business solutions for companies all around Africa has officially launched its “Flypad Extension” which is a direct customer business line platform.

FlypadExt is a direct customer business line which will serve all branding needs in the area of graphic design, printing and photography as well as social and online services in the area of web design, publishing, and social media marketing.

FlypadExt will also consult for potential investors who want to go into food production and any agro-allied businesses, also for students on various analyses ranging from phytochemical analysis to statistical analysis.

Co-Founder of the company Xavier Kanu said: “these services have been designed to be as flexible as possible and with just a simple click of this link – bit.ly/FlypadExt , you would meet our customer service personnel who is waiting to take your request and act on them in no time.”

“It would ultimately provide business solutions for Brands, investors, and Students with services ranging from graphic illustrations, designs, photography, website development and management, digital marketing, product development, and registration,” he revealed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor