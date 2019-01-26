Global Media Company focused on business, technology, leadership and entrepreneurship, Forbes on Friday launched a digital channel christened ‘Forbes8’ in Accra, Ghana aimed at improving lives and business processes.

It will also inspire doers to keep doing what they love and to find out how others got where they are, delivering the stories behind the drive, the people behind the power, the makings of success and the purpose beneath the actions that change the world.

Forbes8 was built to inspire a fast-changing global workplace. With machine learning tools recommending video playlists to help individual doers at scale, it’s capitalism in action.

With its introduction in Ghana, Ghanaian entrepreneurs will benefit from reliable, high-performance digital channel designed to equip them and other business minds as they traverse their careers and lifecycle.

Speaking at the ceremony to unveil the Forbes8 digital platform, the Chief Director of the Business Development Ministry, Joe Tackie extolled Forbes for choosing Ghana as the destination for the official launch of the platform saying “this game changer is really very inspiring and we believe it will enhance economic gains of our entrepreneurs.”

“We also believe that the introduction of the Forbes8 is a step in the right direction as it provides brighter prospects for entrepreneurs in Ghana to tap into a vast pool of resources from world business leaders,” added Tackie.

Touching on the vision of Ghana’s President for the country’s entrepreneurs, Tackie said President Akufo-Addo’s quest is to create a strong economy that will create opportunities for all and sundry.

“The overall goal indeed is to build the most entrepreneurial business friendly and eco-friendly economy in Africa which will create jobs and prosperity for us.

“In line with this vision is to have a Ghana beyond aid and the government believes that the private sector is indeed, the main driver of our economic development agenda and therefore committed to the development of a thriving private sector in Ghana,” said Tackie.

On his part, Deputy Communications Minister Vincent Sowah Odotei said Forbers8 provides entrepreneurs in Ghana an “invaluable” opportunity to tap into vast streams of resources from world business leaders to “strengthened their business partnership, build digital economies and foster innovation and growth in the country.”

The Communication Ministry said Sowah Odotei is “enthused Forbes chose Ghana as the first country on the African continent to introduce this game-changer to inspire Ghanaians for better economic gains.”

Chairman and CEO of AW3 Media Group, Amos Winbush III said of the Forbes8 “it is not only to create content but to add access to opportunities.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM