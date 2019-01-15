The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has counselled former President John Dramani Mahama to “forgive anybody who has wronged him.”

According to him, Mr. Mahama has been a victim of the ‘Politics of insults’ and vilification but as a true Christian he must forgive.

“I know you have been insulted and vilified but as a strong Christian as you are, I am urging you to forgive anybody who has wronged you. I know it is a difficult thing to do but the only thing you can do is to forgive.”

The overload of Akyem Abuakwa said he has known Mr. Mahama for close to 20 years and can attest to his humbleness.

The Okyenhene said this on Tuesday when the former President paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori Panyin Palace in Kyebi as part of his four day campaign tour in the region.

Okyenhene bemoaned the politics of insults and personal attacks in Ghana’s politics which he said he has been a victim on many occasions adding that he is always attacked whenever he expresses his personal opinion on national issues including the inadequate ambulances in the country which he raised during the death of former Vice President, Amissah Arthur.

“I wish to advise that we eliminate the insults and personality attacks in our body politics, it’s not healthy and doesn’t speak well of us Ghanaians.”

“I am a victim and I know president Mahama has also been a victim. I am asking that we manage the way we conduct our politics in a more peaceful manner whereby anybody can make his or contributions without insults and vilification.”

Former president Mahama in a brief remark said his visit to the Okyenhene was to appeal for his blessing as he campaigns to lead the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah