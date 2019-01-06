The Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Task force has stormed the site of Nawara mining Company at Akyem Nsuapemso in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region and set ablaze four excavators and pumping machines, arresting some workers in the operation.

According to sources, the action was taken following continues complaint from the Chiefs and Opinion leaders of the community that the Company has been mining in the Birim River with impunity.

The Company known to be a medium scale mining company has concession that covers Nsuapemso, Nsutam, Osino, Heman, Dome, and the Gyampomani area in the Fanteakwa.

The Chief of Akyem Hemeng Prof.Samuel Nana Obeng Apori who is also the Chairman of Koforidua Technical University told Starr News “if you have a mining permit given by the Minerals Commission, you cannot mine the Birim River unless you have permit from Water resources. No buffer zone should be mined on the other side of the river and worse still you cannot go on to destroy my sacred groove without my knowledge and consent as I am a foolish man. No! and they do it with impunity.

“There are lots of reports written to Water Resources, the Ministry and they still continue so we cannot allow ourselves to be treated as underdogs. People have to sit up in this country or the worse will happen. We cannot allow any foolish guy to come from his country and decide to destroy our sacred groove”.

He said he is not against mining but strongly against illegal mining .

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah