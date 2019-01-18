A group of online investors are after one Abraham Mensah, a Ghanaian, who they say has defrauded them of over One million Ghana cedis.

According to the leader of the group, Bright Darko, the alleged scammer through an online investment platform (Bigdream Investments), a platform which lasted close to four months promised to pay dividends after a certain number of days but failed to honor his promise.

Over 300 Ghanaians and other nationals, with investment running into millions of cedis, have all lost their monies.

He said relentless pressure mounted on him in a bid to have the monies retrieved has also proven futile.

The group has, however, began a search to have the alleged fraudster apprehended and put behind bars after making a formal complaint to the police CID.

The general public is hereby warn to desist doing business with the suspect or his accomplice, Immanuel Owusu.

