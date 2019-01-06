The Secretariat in charge of the National Cathedral of Ghana has rubbished reports that the Gay community is partially funding the controversial religious edifice.

Reports have it that the community through their UK counterparts has parted with $25 million to support the construction of the Cathedral.

However, the executive director of the Secretariat Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah in a statement said, the report should be disregarded.

“This news item, which does not provide the date, nor the recipient, of the said donation, is a concoction of the fictitious author,” the statement said.

He added: “We urge the general public to disregard this false publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

REJOINDER: “Gay Community to finance Ghana’s National Cathedral”

The attention of the Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana has been drawn to a news item making the rounds on some social media outlets about the donation of $25m from the “Gay community in Ghana” to the National Cathedral.

The news item, titled “GOOD NEWS: Gay Community to finance Ghana’s National Cathedral”, reports that “the Gay community in Ghana, through their counterparts UK LGBT Association has donated $25million to support the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana”.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral wishes to state, unequivocally, that this news item is false.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has NOT received any such donation from the so-called “Gay Community in Ghana.” This news item, which does not provide the date, nor the recipient, of the said donation, is a concoction of the fictitious author.

In launching the Fundraising Campaign for the National Cathedral, the President called for a “coalition of the willing” that will arise and build the Cathedral to the glory of God.

This coalition does NOT have room for interests, groups, and individuals whose motivation to give to the Cathedral will be to draw attention to themselves and their issues. Rather, the coalition will be united only in their support of the President’s vision of the National Cathedral as a national gesture of thanksgiving, and a sacred national infrastructure.

We urge the general public to disregard this false publication, and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah

Executive Director

National Cathedral Secretariat

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM