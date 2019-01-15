The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) Tony Forson has strongly denied rape allegations leveled against him by one Kuukuwa Andam.

Kuukuwa Andam revealed on Fcebook that she has filed a criminal case against the renowned lawyer in Washington DC, USA.

Mr. Forson was elected President of the Ghana Bar Association in September last year in Koforidua.

According to the lady, the alleged rape occurred in the US in December 2012, and to buttress her claim, she attached what she referred to as the details of the hotel in which she was allegedly assaulted, as well as the communication between her and the GBA boss on Social Media.

But in a statement, Lawyers acting on behalf of Mr. Forson described the allegations as palpably false.

“Our client, Anthony Forson JNR’s attention has been drawn to a post on one Miss Kuukuwa Andam’s Facebook page that he committed an offence of rape against her sometime in 2012.

“Mr. Forson sincerely and emphatically denies that he has committed any such offense against the said Miss Kuukuwa Andam. He maintains that the allegations are palpably false and in due course he will be vindicated.

“Mr. Forson will like to thank all those who have by various means shown concern and support for him and his family during this trying period,” parts of the statement read.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM