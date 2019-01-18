The Ghana Education Service [GES], has asked teachers in both private and public schools who to immediately adopt the Positive Discipline Toolkit together with other sanctions prescribed in appendix 2 of the Head Teachers’ Handbook as measures for correcting pupils and students in schools.

GES officially banned all forms of corporal punishment of children in public and private schools in 2017 as part of efforts aimed at promoting a safe and protective learning environment for children.

A statement signed by the deputy Director-General for the GES Anthony Boateng said “in view of this, the Positive Discipline Toolkit containing positive and constructive alternatives to correcting children was developed in 2016 as a component of the Safe Schools Resource Pack.

“Management is directing teachers in all pre-tertiary schools (public anal private) in Ghana with immediate effect, to adopt the Positive Discipline Toolkit (copy enclosed) together with other sanctions prescribed in appendix 2 (Unified Code of Discipline for Basic Education Schools) of the Head Teachers’ Handbook (2012 edition) as measures for correcting pupils and students in schools.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM