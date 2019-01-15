The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has inaugurated six ad hoc committees to aid the Normalization Committee execute its mandate.

The committees are Domestic Leagues, Communications, National Teams, Technical and Development, Referees Committee, Marketing and Sponsorship Committee.

Speaking during the inauguration, President of the GFA Normalization Committee Dr Kofi Amoah, described members of the ad hoc committees as “experienced people with a wide range of experience”.

Dr Amoah was confident members of the committees would bring their rich experiences to bear by making incisive inputs which would help reform Ghana football.

The Normalization Committee, has identified series of defects in Ghana football after engaging with various stakeholders, and the main task of the various ad hoc committees is to make proposals to address some of these issues identified in their respective areas.

Below is the full list of members of the ad hoc committee.

REFEREES

1. KUDJOE FIANOO-CHAIRMAN 2. ALEX KOTEY-MEMBER 3. VIVIAN AGGOR-MEMBER 4. CARL ASHIE-MEMBER 5. ADAM MUNKAILA-MEMBER 6. EMMANUEL DASOBERI-SECRETARY

B. TECHNICAL

1. DR. OWUSU ANSAH-CHAIRMAN 2. PROFESSOR JOSEPH MINTAH-VICE CHAIRMAN 3. FRANCIS OTI-AKENTENG-MEMBER 4. MARK NOONAN-MEMBER 5. FREDERICK PAPPOE-MEMBER 6. STEPHEN APPIAH-MEMBER 7. JOE DEBRAH (RAG)-MEMBER 8. MARK ADDO-SECRETARY

C. DOMESTIC LEAGUE

1. DR. BAAH-NUAKOH-CHAIRMAN 2. JONES ALHASSAN ABU-VICE CHAIRMAN 3. KWAME NTOW FIAKO-MEMBER 4. FRANK TODD-MEMBER 5. MIKE BONSU-MEMBER 6. DR. KWAKU OFOSU ASARE-MEMBER 7. MERCY TAGOE-MEMBER 8. SENA AKOTO AMPAW-SECRETARY

D. MARKETING AND SPONSORSHIP

1. GADDY LARYEA-CHAIRMAN 2. YAW AMPOFO ANKRAH-VICE CHAIRMAN 3. YAW ADDO LARBI-MEMBER 4. NANA AMANPENE BOATENG TWUM-MEMBER 5. FREDERICK FRIMPONG-MEMBER 6. RICHARD AHIAGBLE-MEMBER 7. T. T. OWUSU NORTEY-MEMBER 8. AFIA KORAKYEWA NTIM-MEMBER 9. WILLIAM BOSSMAN-SECRETARY

E. NATIONAL TEAMS

1. DR. PATRICK OFORI-CHAIRMAN 2. SAMUEL OSEI KUFUOR-VICE CHAIRMAN 3. MRS. SOPHIA KORKOR-MEMBER 4. FRANK ADU JUNIOR-MEMBER 5. EBO KWAITOO-MEMBER 6. GIFTY APPIAH-MEMBER 7. CHARLES KWADWO NTIM-MEMBER 8. FRANCIS ESSAH ADU-SECRETARY

F. COMMUNICATION AND PROMOTION

1. PAUL ADOM OTCHERE-CHAIRMAN 2. EKOW ASMAH-VICE CHAIRMAN 3. ALBERT SAM-MEMBER 4. KWAMI SEFA KAYI-MEMBER 5. OHENE BRENYA-MEMBER 6. EBO QUANSAH-MEMBER 7. TAMIMU ISSAH

Source:GFA